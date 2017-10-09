Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will post $139.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ascent Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.91 million. Ascent Capital Group posted sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group will report full-year sales of $139.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.77 million to $565.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $551.56 million to $562.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascent Capital Group.

Get Ascent Capital Group Inc. alerts:

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($1.68). Ascent Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 46.93% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.68 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pohl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $29,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,100 shares of company stock worth $2,727,103. Corporate insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ ASCMA) opened at 14.00 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $170.35 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Ascent Capital Group has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.38 Million” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-ascent-capital-group-inc-ascma-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-139-38-million.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (MONI) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). The Company’s segments include MONI, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The MONI segment is primarily engaged in the business of providing security alarm monitoring services: monitoring signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises, as well as providing customer service and technical support.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.