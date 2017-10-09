Zacks: Analysts Expect BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. BMC Stock Holdings reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BMC Stock Holdings.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc. alerts:

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $886.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. FBR & Co dropped their price target on BMC Stock Holdings from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) opened at 21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.49. BMC Stock Holdings has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/zacks-analysts-expect-bmc-stock-holdings-inc-bmch-will-post-earnings-of-0-34-per-share.html.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $404,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 12,812 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $266,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BMC Stock Holdings by 2,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.