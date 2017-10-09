Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.21 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.76 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 1,927,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Southwest Airlines also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of 529% compared to the average volume of 1,391 put options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

