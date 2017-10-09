Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.52 Million

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $141.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.18 million and the highest is $142.72 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $108.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $141.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $533.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $575.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $567.22 million to $586.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $291,130.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,767.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock worth $1,085,081 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System (CBU) opened at 55.87 on Monday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

