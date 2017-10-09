YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on YPF Sociedad Anonima and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) opened at 22.25 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $8.74 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $190,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,929 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,165,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,630,000 after acquiring an additional 325,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,641,898.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,459,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 764,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

