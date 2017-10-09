YouGov Plc (YOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. YouGov Plc had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,070.50 billion during the quarter.

YouGov Plc (YOU) opened at 292.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.61. YouGov Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 294.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 307.21 million.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd increased their price target on shares of YouGov Plc from GBX 304 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other YouGov Plc news, insider Doug Rivers sold 250,000 shares of YouGov Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.37), for a total value of £635,000 ($842,286.78).

About YouGov Plc

YouGov plc is a United Kingdom-based data and analytics company. The Company’s segments include Custom Research, Data Products and Data Services. Its suite of products and services include syndicated data products (YouGov BrandIndex, YouGov Profiles, YouGov Pulse and YouGov Reports); data services, including the YouGov Omnibus, and Custom Research.

