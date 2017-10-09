Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Yirendai (NYSE YRD) opened at 45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Yirendai has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $773.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 80.79% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 343.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yirendai by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Yirendai by 399.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

