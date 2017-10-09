Yelp (YELP) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) is one of 50 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Yelp to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Yelp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yelp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 0 16 19 0 2.54 Yelp Competitors 395 1533 2581 84 2.51

Yelp presently has a consensus target price of $39.92, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Yelp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $787.22 million $43.09 million 311.53 Yelp Competitors $942.22 million $116.70 million 56.02

Yelp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yelp. Yelp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 1.67% 1.60% 1.45% Yelp Competitors -0.14% 26.79% 6.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp rivals beat Yelp on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform. Yelp also provides businesses of all sizes with a range of free and paid services that help them engage with consumers. The Yelp Platform allows consumers to transact with local businesses directly on Yelp through Yelp Eat24, the food ordering and delivery business; Yelp Reservations, its online reservations product, and integrations with partners ranging from Shoptiques.com (boutique shopping) to GolfNow (tee time booking) to BloomNation (flower ordering).

