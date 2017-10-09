Yandex N.V. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (YNDX)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 356% compared to the average volume of 1,897 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex N.V. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Yandex N.V. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex N.V. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Yandex N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.60 target price (up previously from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ YNDX) opened at 32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.82. Yandex N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

