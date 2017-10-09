XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) opened at 66.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

