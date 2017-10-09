Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $69.47 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ XLNX) opened at 72.01 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 6,399 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $459,000.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,554.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,000,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 22,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,806 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9,866.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

