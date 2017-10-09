WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial Corporation’s earnings. WSFS Financial Corporation posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. WSFS Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) opened at 49.65 on Monday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 8,580 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $380,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,017.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP S James Mazarakis sold 7,161 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $321,242.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $723,172 in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

