Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY17 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.78 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) opened at 29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

