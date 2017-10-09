Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.81. 150,832 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $354,410.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,645.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $867,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,033. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

