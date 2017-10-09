British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider William Jackson purchased 1,098 shares of British Land Company PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,566.04 ($8,709.43).

British Land Company PLC (BLND) opened at 600.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.18 billion. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 566.41 and a 52 week high of GBX 675.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 622.18.

Get British Land Company PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from British Land Company PLC’s previous dividend of $7.30.

WARNING: “William Jackson Purchases 1,098 Shares of British Land Company PLC (BLND) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/william-jackson-purchases-1098-shares-of-british-land-company-plc-blnd-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 611 ($8.10) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 679 ($9.01) target price on shares of British Land Company PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of British Land Company PLC from GBX 700 ($9.29) to GBX 710 ($9.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 665.73 ($8.83).

About British Land Company PLC

The British Land Company PLC is a real estate company. The Company owns, manages, develops and finances a portfolio of commercial properties focused on retail locations around the United Kingdom and London offices. It creates and operates places for people to work, shop and live in. Its segments are Offices and residential, Retail and leisure, Canada Water and Other/unallocated.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.