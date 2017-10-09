WGL Holdings (WGL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WGL Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3741933214889 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of WGL Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WGL Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of WGL Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

WGL Holdings (WGL) opened at 84.72 on Monday. WGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.68.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). WGL Holdings had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WGL Holdings will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. WGL Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,122 shares of WGL Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $178,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

