Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $112,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. maintained its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $125,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.4% during the second quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) traded down 3.94% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. 1,275,163 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $2,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

