Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

Get Western Gas Partners LP alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners, and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Gas Partners, from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.70.

Shares of Western Gas Partners, (NYSE WES) opened at 52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. Western Gas Partners, has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Western Gas Partners, (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.21 million. Western Gas Partners, had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/western-gas-partners-lp-wes-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Gas Partners,

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Gas Partners, (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.