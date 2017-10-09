West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Waldron LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 186,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 38.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,379,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 379,783 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 76.5% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 251,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 109,112 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 163.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 383,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 237,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $74.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other Citigroup news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 75.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

