Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wendy’s revenues have been declining year over year over the past few quarters. The downside reflects a reduction in the number of company-operated restaurants. Though transition to a franchise-based business model is expected to lower Wendy’s general and administrative expenses and in turn boost earnings, 2017 onwards, it has been weighing on revenues in the near term. Nonetheless, various sales and technology initiatives along with international expansion of units are expected to drive growth. Meanwhile, Wendy’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have declined over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ pessimism about the stock’s prospects. Rising costs, incremental capital spending along with a soft industry backdrop add to the concerns.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (WEN) opened at 15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $320.34 million for the quarter. Wendy’s Company (The) had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other Wendy’s Company (The) news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of Wendy’s Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $54,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 50.2% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 75.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 4.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

