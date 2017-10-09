Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.07 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Wells Fargo & (WFC) traded down 0.423% during trading on Monday, reaching $55.345. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,708 shares. Wells Fargo & has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.632 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,088,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

