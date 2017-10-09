Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.87% of Investors Title worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-6-82-million-holdings-in-investors-title-company-itic.html.

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) opened at 190.50 on Monday. Investors Title Company has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $199.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Title Company will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.