Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 57,929 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Spector sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $330,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) opened at 17.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 109.94%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries.

