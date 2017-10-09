Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cummins Inc. (CMI) Price Target to $190.00

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.50 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Cummins from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE CMI) opened at 172.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $172.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $1,161,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,975.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Windsor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

