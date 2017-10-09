Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR: BMW):

10/9/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR BMW) opened at 88.772 on Monday. The company has a market cap of €58.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52 week low of €73.00 and a 52 week high of €91.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

