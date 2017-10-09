Weatherstone Capital Management Has $510,000 Holdings in Accenture PLC (ACN)

Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture PLC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 76.9% in the second quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 12.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 361,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 334,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.84.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $5,210,672.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,073 shares of company stock worth $9,317,545. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 136.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.10.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.49%.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

