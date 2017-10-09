Watsco (WSO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

News coverage about Watsco (NYSE:WSO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Watsco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.9478021052504 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Watsco Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 162.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Watsco (WSO) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/watsco-wso-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-01.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.