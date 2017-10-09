Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Raised by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 450,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.20% on Monday, hitting $76.43. 178,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.42%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

