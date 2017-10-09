Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Worthing Jackman sold 30,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Little sold 3,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $194,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,285 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE WCN) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 465,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.23. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $70.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 13,180,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

