Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded up 0.20% during trading on Monday, reaching $133.49. 1,605,380 shares of the company were exchanged. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

