Wal-Mart Stores’ (WMT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Friday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a $84.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morningstar, Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $64.26 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE WMT) opened at 79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $37,942,321.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,048,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,288,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $48,651,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $528,278,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 72,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 809,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

