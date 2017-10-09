Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores accounts for 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,135,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after acquiring an additional 460,222 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 44,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wal-Mart Stores Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-shares-sold-by-lowe-brockenbrough-co-inc.html.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $48,651,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,278,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at 79.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Wal-Mart Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.