Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.46.

WBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Wabco Holdings from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America Corporation set a $150.00 target price on Wabco Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wabco Holdings in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, VP Sean Deason sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $110,854.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $319,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Gromer sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $983,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $133,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,054 shares of company stock worth $1,952,903 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wabco Holdings by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Wabco Holdings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Wabco Holdings by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabco Holdings by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabco Holdings by 190.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,599 shares. Wabco Holdings has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.33 million. Wabco Holdings had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabco Holdings will post $6.30 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wabco Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

