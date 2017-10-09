Wabash National Corporation Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) – Research analysts at Craig Hallum raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wabash National Corporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Craig Hallum analyst S. Dyer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Craig Hallum currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Wabash National Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wabash National Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) opened at 22.44 on Monday. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wabash National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 45,576.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,334,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,748,000 after buying an additional 7,318,237 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 222.0% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 884,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 610,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,708,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,504,000 after buying an additional 563,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 340,607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National Corporation by 33.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 311,897 shares during the period.

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

