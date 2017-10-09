Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 604,958 Shares of Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,958 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Allergan PLC. worth $70,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Allergan PLC. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 206.75 on Monday. Allergan PLC. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $256.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price (down from $286.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Allergan PLC. Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

