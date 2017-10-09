Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Belden worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 799.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 60.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 70.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in Belden Inc (BDC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/voya-investment-management-llc-has-7-86-million-stake-in-belden-inc-bdc.html.

Shares of Belden Inc (BDC) opened at 84.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.26. Belden Inc has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $84.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Belden had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $610.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In other news, SVP Paul Keith Turner sold 3,709 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $292,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,945.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.