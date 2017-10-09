Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fastenal Company (FAST)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Fastenal by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST) opened at 46.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 800 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,400 shares of company stock worth $142,960. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

