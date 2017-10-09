Vonovia Se Unspn (VONOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonovia Se Unspn (NASDAQ:VONOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Vonovia Se Unspn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Vonovia Se Unspn (NASDAQ:VONOY) opened at 20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. Vonovia Se Unspn has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $20.00.

