Vital Therapies, Inc. (VTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Vital Therapies (VTL) opened at 5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $249.02 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Vital Therapies has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies will post ($1.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $521,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,476. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,800. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Therapies in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Therapies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vital Therapies in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vital Therapies by 67.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vital Therapies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

