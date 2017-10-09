Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 16,353.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,187,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,206 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,761,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 872,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 878,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,461,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 718,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,189,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,073,000 after purchasing an additional 604,683 shares during the period.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE VSH) opened at 20.50 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $644.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

