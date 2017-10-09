Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Trims Position in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,373 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation by 10,856.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 78,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE MTG) opened at 12.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.16. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. MGIC Investment Corporation had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $263.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

