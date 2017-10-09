Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $595,000 Position in A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of A. Schulman worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in A. Schulman by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in A. Schulman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in A. Schulman by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. Schulman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in A. Schulman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised A. Schulman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. Schulman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 36.65 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.08 billion. A. Schulman, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

