Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,514,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,789,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,663,000 after buying an additional 2,009,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,111,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,791,000 after buying an additional 1,208,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 1,172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 16,325.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,175,000 after buying an additional 1,037,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $53.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 26,470 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $1,214,443.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,149 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.17%.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

