Viacom Inc. (VIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.95

Shares of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 61,484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several analysts recently commented on VIA shares. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Viacom had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viacom Inc. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Viacom by 3,470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viacom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Viacom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Viacom by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

