361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Vantiv accounts for about 1.5% of 361 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 361 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vantiv worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNTV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vantiv by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vantiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vantiv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vantiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vantiv by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vantiv Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) is 361 Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/vantiv-inc-vntv-is-361-capital-llcs-9th-largest-position.html.

Shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE VNTV) traded up 0.66% on Monday, reaching $71.29. 437,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.61. Vantiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $73.14.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Vantiv had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vantiv, Inc. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNTV. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Vantiv Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiv Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiv Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.