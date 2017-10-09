Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Position Lifted by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,379,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,204,000 after buying an additional 6,789,313 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 765,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after buying an additional 288,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) traded up 0.150% on Monday, reaching $43.425. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,998 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

