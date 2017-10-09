Vanguard Group Inc. Has $344.57 Million Holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) worth $344,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 5,170.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the first quarter valued at $26,618,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 262.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 118,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 774.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 81,817 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 357.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes Corporation (The) alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc. Has $344.57 Million Holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/vanguard-group-inc-has-344-57-million-holdings-in-howard-hughes-corporation-the-hhc.html.

Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) opened at 118.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.41. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.80). Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Howard Hughes Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.