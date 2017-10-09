Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,553,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.43% of WPX Energy worth $324,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

In related news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) opened at 11.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s market cap is $4.39 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

