Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/6/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.68 price target on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.46 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.46 price target on the stock.

9/17/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $12.46 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

8/29/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.30 price target on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Valeant announced that the FDA confirmed it intends to issue a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) inspection classification for its Bausch + Lomb manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida.””

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2017 – Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE VRX) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,722 shares. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The firm’s market cap is $5.02 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,274.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

