UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 198.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,753,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $1,117,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,774.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18,383.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,516,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 2,503,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,896,000 after buying an additional 2,264,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,168,000 after buying an additional 1,588,516 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,584,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $664,570,000 after buying an additional 1,562,661 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,252,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,660,000 after buying an additional 1,449,130 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

